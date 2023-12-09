Punjab govt ends offering jobs to family members of deceased govt employees

LAHORE – Punjab government has decided against offering jobs to family members of government employees, who died during the service.

The interim government in the country’s most populated region issued a notification, abolishing job quota for deceased employees' children and it further made changes to rates of financial assistance for government employees who died during the service,

With new changes in place, the widow or children will no longer be offered employment opportunities, as done in previous years. The employees’ family members will receive financial aid at the new increased rates.

The government made changes in Rule 17-A Employment which states substantial increments in the compensation amounts allocated to the families of deceased government employees.

New Financial Assistance Rates for Punjab Government Workers

For employees of scale 1 to 4 employees, the family members will receive between Rs1.6 million - Rs 5 million.

For employees of 5 to 10 grades, the compensation has been revised to Rs 7.5 million.

For 11 to 15 grade employees, family members are entitled to get Rs 10 million.

For 16 and 17-grade employees, the family will get Rs 10.5 million.

For scale 18 and 19 grade employees, the compensation rates have been increased to Rs 20 million.