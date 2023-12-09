Punjab govt ends offering jobs to family members of deceased govt employees

LAHORE – Punjab government has decided against offering jobs to family members of government employees, who died during the service.
The interim government in the country’s most populated region issued a notification, abolishing job quota for deceased employees' children and it further made changes to rates of financial assistance for government employees who died during the service,
With new changes in place, the widow or children will no longer be offered employment opportunities, as done in previous years. The employees’ family members will receive financial aid at the new increased rates.
The government made changes in Rule 17-A Employment which states substantial increments in the compensation amounts allocated to the families of deceased government employees.
For employees of scale 1 to 4 employees, the family members will receive between Rs1.6 million - Rs 5 million.
For employees of 5 to 10 grades, the compensation has been revised to Rs 7.5 million.
For 11 to 15 grade employees, family members are entitled to get Rs 10 million.
For 16 and 17-grade employees, the family will get Rs 10.5 million.
For scale 18 and 19 grade employees, the compensation rates have been increased to Rs 20 million.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Saturday.
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.4 for buying and 285.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound rate remains unchanged at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.4
|285.95
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.82
|763.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.37
|36.72
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|3.41
|3.52
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|922.14
|931.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.82
|61.42
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.33
|177.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.12
|26.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.71
|746.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.07
|78.77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.5
|327
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
Gold prices witnessed negative trend in local markets in line with the trend in the international market.
On Saturday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,600, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,560.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold price costs Rs199,465, 21 karat rate per tola costs Rs190, 400 and 18k gold rate is Rs163,200.00 for each tola.
In the global market, gold prices hovers around $2,004 per ounce, after drop of $23.35 on Saturday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,530
