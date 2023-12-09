Property Naama CEO Muhammad Ismail kidnapped from Islamabad

Famous real estate developer and Chairmen ‘Property Naama’ Muhammad Ismail has been kidnapped after an ambush on his vehicle, his family said Friday.

In an announcement, the grief-stricken family member said Mr Ismail had gone missing on 16 November 2023, and his whereabouts remained unknown till the filing of this story on December 9, 2023.

Kidnappers are reportedly in contact with Ismail’s family members, but much of the details are being kept due to the safety of the real estate dealer.

Since news of Ismail’s kidnapping went viral, social media users have been sharing her photos and making appeals to her kidnappers and the government for his safe release.

إِنَّا ِلِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ



We sadly announce that Muhammad Ismail, a distinguished Real Estate Developer and Chairman of Property Naama, has been abducted following gunfire on his vehicle. Missing since November 16, 2023,



— Raja Muhammad Tabish khan (@RajaTabishkhan) December 7, 2023

— Owi Raja owais khan (@JntNzyr81426) December 7, 2023

Ismail owned Property Naama Group and amassed over half a million followers on Facebook and over a million on other social apps like TikTok.

The noted real estate YouTuber was also acknowledged for his contribution in the Real Estate Sector and President Dr. Arif Alvi presented him excellency award to attract Pakistanis from abroad to invest in Real Estate in Pakistan.

Mr Ismail, known for his specific sales pitch and motivational speaking, used to offer different residential, commercial, as well as multi-purpose properties in viral videos.