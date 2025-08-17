Apple set to launch foldable iPhone X Fold with premium features, check out the price

A new development has emerged in the smartphone industry as Apple is reportedly set to launch its first foldable device, the iPhone X Fold, soon. In Pakistan, its expected price is around Rs350,000, while globally it may cost approximately $2,258.

The upcoming model will feature foldable technology, paired with 12GB RAM and storage options of 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB. It will be powered by a 5000mAh battery supporting wireless charging and 18W fast charging.

The triple-camera setup includes a 12MP wide, 12MP telephoto, and 12MP ultra-wide lens, while the front houses a 12MP selfie camera along with an SL 3D sensor. The phone will also support 4K video recording.

In terms of design, the iPhone X Fold will come with a glass front and back, stainless steel frame, and IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

The display will use Super Retina XDR OLED technology with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Other features include the Apple A14 Bionic chipset, Face ID, Dolby Atmos sound, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0. The phone will be available in Space Grey, Silver, Gold, and Midnight Green colors.