Apple set to launch foldable iPhone X Fold with premium features, check out the price

By Web Desk
8:01 pm | Aug 17, 2025
Apple Set To Launch Foldable Iphone X Fold With Premium Features Check Out The Price

A new development has emerged in the smartphone industry as Apple is reportedly set to launch its first foldable device, the iPhone X Fold, soon. In Pakistan, its expected price is around Rs350,000, while globally it may cost approximately $2,258.

The upcoming model will feature foldable technology, paired with 12GB RAM and storage options of 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB. It will be powered by a 5000mAh battery supporting wireless charging and 18W fast charging.

The triple-camera setup includes a 12MP wide, 12MP telephoto, and 12MP ultra-wide lens, while the front houses a 12MP selfie camera along with an SL 3D sensor. The phone will also support 4K video recording.

In terms of design, the iPhone X Fold will come with a glass front and back, stainless steel frame, and IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

The display will use Super Retina XDR OLED technology with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Other features include the Apple A14 Bionic chipset, Face ID, Dolby Atmos sound, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0. The phone will be available in Space Grey, Silver, Gold, and Midnight Green colors.

Cropped Cropped Web Desk.jpg
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now