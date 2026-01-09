realme teases C85 smartphone with 7,000mAh battery and 144Hz display

realme has hinted at the launch of its upcoming smartphone, the realme C85, positioning it as a battery, and display-focused addition to its C-series lineup.

The teaser comes after what the company describes as a strong market response to the realme C85 Pro. With the C85, realme appears to be targeting users who prioritise long battery life and smooth visual performance in daily use.

According to the company, the realme C85 will feature a 7,000mAh “Titan Battery”, aimed at supporting extended usage across work, travel, and entertainment without frequent recharging. The device is also expected to support 45W fast charging, allowing users to quickly top up the battery when needed.

On the display front, the smartphone will reportedly sport a 6.8-inch FHD+ screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. realme claims the display can reach up to 1,200 nits of brightness, improving outdoor visibility and making it suitable for streaming, gaming, and general content consumption.

While pricing and availability details have not yet been disclosed, realme says the C85 is designed to raise expectations within its segment by focusing on practical improvements rather than incremental upgrades. More information is expected as the company moves closer to an official launch.