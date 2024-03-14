US Navy ship conducts drill with Pakistan Navy at Karachi Port

KARACHI – The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Thursday that US Navy Ship USS INDIANAPOLIS, Freedom Class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) visited the Karachi Port and conducted a sea drill with the Pakistan Navy.
According to the ISPR, media affairs wing of the Pakistan Army, senior officials of the Pakistan Navy received the US Navy ship upon arrival at the Karachi Port.
During stay at Karachi, US team's activities included professional interaction with PN officials and ship's crew in the form of table top discussions on contemporary issues besides planning and coordination meeting on a joint sea exercise.
At sea, Pakistan Navy Ship ALAMGIR carried out a sea exercise with visiting US Navy ship to enhance interoperability between the two navies. The exercise was aimed at strengthening mutual and professional skills through cooperation and learning from each other's experience.
The Pakistan Navy said it has always contributed to safety, security and freedom of navigation at high seas. It said that Pakistan Navy’s Regional Maritime Security Patrol and participation in Coalition Maritime Forces operations since 2004 is a manifestation of its resolve for safe and secure seas.
Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar in the open market on March 14, 2024, Thursday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves down to 303.5 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate saw little fluctuations. The new rate hovers around 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303.3
|306.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.75
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.53
|750.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.66
|173.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.18
|733.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.89
|320.39
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.88
|8.03
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.