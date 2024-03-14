US Navy ship conducts drill with Pakistan Navy at Karachi Port

KARACHI – The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Thursday that US Navy Ship USS INDIANAPOLIS, Freedom Class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) visited the Karachi Port and conducted a sea drill with the Pakistan Navy.

According to the ISPR, media affairs wing of the Pakistan Army, senior officials of the Pakistan Navy received the US Navy ship upon arrival at the Karachi Port.

During stay at Karachi, US team's activities included professional interaction with PN officials and ship's crew in the form of table top discussions on contemporary issues besides planning and coordination meeting on a joint sea exercise.

At sea, Pakistan Navy Ship ALAMGIR carried out a sea exercise with visiting US Navy ship to enhance interoperability between the two navies. The exercise was aimed at strengthening mutual and professional skills through cooperation and learning from each other's experience.

The Pakistan Navy said it has always contributed to safety, security and freedom of navigation at high seas. It said that Pakistan Navy’s Regional Maritime Security Patrol and participation in Coalition Maritime Forces operations since 2004 is a manifestation of its resolve for safe and secure seas.

