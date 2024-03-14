Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

US Navy ship conducts drill with Pakistan Navy at Karachi Port

Web Desk
08:59 PM | 14 Mar, 2024
US Navy ship arrives at Karachi Port
Source: ISPR

KARACHI – The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Thursday that US Navy Ship USS INDIANAPOLIS, Freedom Class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) visited the Karachi Port and conducted a sea drill with the Pakistan Navy.

According to the ISPR, media affairs wing of the Pakistan Army, senior officials of the Pakistan Navy received the US Navy ship upon arrival at the Karachi Port.

During stay at Karachi, US team's activities included professional interaction with PN officials and ship's crew in the form of table top discussions on contemporary issues besides planning and coordination meeting on a joint sea exercise.

At sea, Pakistan Navy Ship ALAMGIR carried out a sea exercise with visiting US Navy ship to enhance interoperability between the two navies. The exercise was aimed at strengthening mutual and professional skills through cooperation and learning from each other's experience.

The Pakistan Navy said it has always contributed to safety, security and freedom of navigation at high seas. It said that Pakistan Navy’s Regional Maritime Security Patrol and participation in Coalition Maritime Forces operations since 2004 is a manifestation of its resolve for safe and secure seas.
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

09:20 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

Pakistan reports first polio case of 2024

08:59 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

US Navy ship conducts drill with Pakistan Navy at Karachi Port

08:21 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

Rs200 Prize Bond Draw March 2024: Check details about balloting date, ...

08:05 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

Sindh govt's protest forces PM Shehbaz to undo IRSA chairman's ...

07:47 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

Has chief election commissioner been appointed ambassador?

07:46 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

Transfer fee of cars in Lahore March 2024 update

Pakistan

04:24 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

School Based Assessment 2024 Grade 8 in Punjab

12:49 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

School Based Assessment SBA 2024 Grade 7 in Punjab

12:38 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

School Based Assessment for Grade 6 in Punjab 2024

09:04 AM | 12 Mar, 2024

Punjab students to get Electric Bikes under new initiative; Check ...

03:07 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

BISE Rawalpindi 9th class Roll Number slip 2024 available online

11:31 AM | 12 Mar, 2024

Model Ayyan Ali cheers for President Asif Zardari's return to office

Advertisement

Latest

09:20 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

Pakistan reports first polio case of 2024

Gold & Silver

04:10 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

Gold price up by Rs250 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 14 March 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar in the open market on March 14, 2024, Thursday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro moves down to 303.5 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate saw little fluctuations. The new rate hovers around 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 14 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.7 281.65
Euro EUR 303.3 306.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.75 76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.53 750.53
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.87 39.27
Danish Krone DKK 40.92 41.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.69 36.04
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.59 60.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.66 173.66
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.67 26.97
Omani Riyal OMR 725.18 733.18
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.7 77.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 27.27 27.57
Swiss Franc CHF 317.89 320.39
Thai Bhat THB 7.88 8.03

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: