Trump deals fresh blow to India with additional 25pc tariff

According to Indian media, the new 25% tariff imposed by Donald Trump has raised the total U.S. tariff on India to 50%.

The White House stated that President Trump issued an executive order to impose an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports. The move sparked widespread concern and criticism in Indian media.

It is worth noting that just a day earlier, President Trump had announced his intention to impose additional import duties on India within the next 24 hours. In his statement, he said the existing 25% tariff on India would be further increased.

President Trump stated that India has not proven to be a reliable trade partner, as it continues to import crude oil from Russia—an action he likened to indirectly fueling the ongoing war in Ukraine.

India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, is currently purchasing the highest amount of crude oil from Russia. During the Ukraine war, this has become a major source of revenue for Russia.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has imposed higher import tariffs on India compared to other countries. For instance, Vietnam faces a 20% tariff, Indonesia 19%, and exports from Japan and the European Union are subject to a 15% tariff—whereas India was already facing a 25% tariff.

On the other hand, President Trump has granted some relief to Pakistan. Previously, Pakistan was subjected to a 29% tariff, but this has now been reduced to 19%. The new rate will take effect from August 7.