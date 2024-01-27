Punjab Driving license fee 2024: Drivers to face 2600 percent fee hike

LAHORE – Authorities in Punjab announced strict policy for those driving without a license, and provincial capital then witnessed around 800 percent increase in the issuance of new driving licenses.
As people are following the law to get driving licenses, the caretaker government imposed a huge increase in the fee for driving licenses, leaving motorists in financial distress.
The government recently whopping surge in driving license fees, with some categories experiencing staggering increases of up to 2600pc.
For two-wheelers, the fee has been increased to Rs4900, a 791pc increase as earlier bikers paid a mere Rs60.
Car owners need to pay Rs11,400 for 5-years, while the previous fee was Rs550.
|License Type
|Old Fee
|New Fee
|Increase
|Bike
|Rs.60
|Rs.4,900
|790%
|Car/Jeep
|Rs.550
|Rs.11,400
|1100%
|Motorcycle Rickshaw
|Rs.950
|Rs.2,500
|355%
|Light Transport
|Rs.550
|Rs.12,400
|1205%
|Heavy Transport
|Rs.950
|Rs.12,400
|2655%
|Tractor
|Rs.450
|Rs.9,900
|2100%
|Commercial Tractor
|Rs.450
|Rs.9,900
|2100%
For commercial transport, drivers were slapped with around 2656pc hike. Tractor owners also experience a substantial 2100pc fee hike, rising from Rs450 to Rs9900.
The new fee is effective from January 17, 2023, and is said to create a hole in pocket of Pakistanis who are already facing record inflation.
Pakistani rupee recovered losses against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 27, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
