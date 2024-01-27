Imran Khan, Qureshi to be represented by state defence counsel in cipher case

ISLAMABAD – A special court has named state counsel to represent PTI founder Imran Khan and his second in line Shah Mahmood Qureshi in an ongoing cipher case.

The special court formed under Official Secrets Act issued orders in the absence of senior counsel representing former premier.

Reports in coal media said no lawyer appeared to represent Khan and the court then appointed state-defense counsel.

Advocate Malik Abdul Rahman will now represent Imran Khan, while Qureshi got Advocate Hazrat Younus. State counsels will start cross-examining witnesses on behalf of the accused from today.

PTI founder, Qureshi lose cool before special court judge

In a rare development, former prime minister Imran Khan and his aide Shah Mahmood Qureshi also lost their temper before a judge while face charges of leaking state secrets.

It was reported that Shah Mahmood Qureshi snatched a file from the state defence counsel and smashed it on the wall. He also engaged in a verbal spat with the judge. Imran Khan also used unpleasant words for the judge, reports said.

Judge Hasnat then issued a warning to Qureshi for his conduct.

The recent development raised questions about the reasons behind the accused's initial lack of representation and the implications of state-appointed defense.