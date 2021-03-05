PAF chief feels pride as Sri Lankan Air Force top commander trained in Pakistan

KARACHI – The Air Forces of Pakistan and Sri Lanka have agreed to explore new avenues to enhance bilateral professional cooperation.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and his Sri Lankan counterpart, Air Marshal, Sudarshana Karagoda Pathirana reached the understanding in a meeting held in Colombo on Friday.

Bilateral matters pertaining to mutual professional interest came under discussion during the meeting.

Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan said it is a moment of pride for PAF that Commander of the Sri Lankan Air Force was trained in Pakistan.

He said our armed forces in general and Air Forces in particular, have strong ties of friendship.

The Sri Lankan Air Chief thanked the PAF Chief for his sincere offer of cooperation.

Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan also attended the Sri Lankan Air Force's 70th anniversary Parade as Guest of Honour at Katunayke.