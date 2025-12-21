Indian Visa Services suspended in Chattogram amid riots near Diplomat’s Residence

DHAKA – Angry protesters gathered outside residence of Indian Assistant High Commissioner in in Chattogram.

India indefinitely suspended operations at its visa center in Chattogram after attempted attack on residence of its Assistant High Commissioner.

According to an official statement, “This decision has been taken in light of a recent security incident at India’s Assistant High Commission in Chattogram. All visa-related activities in Chattogram will remain suspended from 21 December until further notice.”

The statement added that updates on reopening the visa center will be issued after reviewing the situation.

The incident occurred after death of Osman Hadi, spokesperson for the student organization Inquilab Mancha. Angry protesters gathered outside the Indian High Commission on Thursday night, with videos circulating on social media showing individuals throwing stones at the Assistant High Commissioner’s residence. Police dispersed the crowd using baton charges and detained 12 people.

This follows similar security concern on 17 December, when another student group staged a protest outside the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, temporarily leading to the closure of its visa section. The Dhaka center reopened on 18 December.