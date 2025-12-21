Murree Snowfall Update: Code Red Alert issued ahead of Tourists’ Influx this weekend

RAWALPINDI – Murree, the country’s most visited hill station, remains the top destination for tourists even as authorities issue Code Red alert ahead of expected heavy snowfall.

Tourists are excited to experience a major winter delight as Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicts heavy rain in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, with snowfall sweeping across Murree and the surrounding hills over weekend.

Muree Snowfall

Authorities have sprung into action, declaring a full-scale emergency response in the hill station to protect residents and tourists.

Authorities urge residents and tourists to exercise caution, follow traffic regulations, and stay updated as Murree braces for potentially hazardous snowfall and winter chaos.

The Met Office has issued warnings of landslides and treacherous roads in a wide swath of the country including Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Gilgit, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Murree, Galliyat, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch, and Haveli on December 21.

A westerly wave hitting the western and northern regions is expected to bring rain and snow to Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, and the Potohar region, while other areas face cold, partly cloudy conditions. Fog and smog may also linger in eastern Punjab and northern Sindh.

Murree Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Shirazi assured that the administration is on high alert. “All main roads have been cleared, and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority has provided snow removal machinery to ensure smooth traffic flow,” he said. The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company has been instructed to clear roads and shoulders, open drains, and prevent water accumulation before the snow hits. Traffic police are deployed to manage the thousands of vehicles entering the hill station daily.

Health authorities have stocked life-saving medicines at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and all union council dispensaries. Rescue 1122 and Civil Defence teams will remain on standby throughout the winter, ensuring timely intervention in emergencies. Road construction in some areas will not impede traffic, and authorities are monitoring the situation via Safe City CCTV cameras.

Following instructions from Secretary Emergency Services Punjab Dr. Rizwan Naseer, Rescue 1122 has activated a full emergency plan under ‘Code Red’, aimed at safeguarding lives and keeping public movement safe. District Emergency Officer Engineer Kamran Rashid confirmed that trained personnel are stationed 24/7 at key highways, rescue stations, and popular tourist spots, including Bypass Road, Pindi Point, Chara Pani Road, Satra Meel Expressway, New Murree, GPO Chowk, The Mall, Upper Jhikagali Road, Kali Mati Barian Road, Upper Deol Road, Ghora Gali, Chhatar GT Road, Bhurban Rawat, and Srinagar Road Aliyot.

A massive deployment includes 16 emergency ambulances, seven firefighting vehicles, two rescue vehicles, and a mobile response team of 25 rescue bikes, all ready to provide instant medical, firefighting, and rescue support.