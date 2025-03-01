‘Snowfall in Lahore’s DHA’: All you need to know behind viral buzz online

LAHORE – Lahore, and parts of Punjab witnessed heavy rains and hail storm on Friday as westerly wave brought wet spell after prolonged dry spells.

Lahore’s weather took an unexpected turn asa hailstorm struck the city, especially DHA Defence Housing Authority area, leaving residents and passersby in awe. Many initially mistook the sudden ice accumulation for snowfall, leading to a flurry of posts on social media.

As the hailstorm hit the provincial capital, hailstones quickly covered streets, cars, and rooftops, creating a picturesque scene that closely resembled snowfall. Social media platforms saw snaps and clips from residents who eagerly shared what they believed to be snowfall.

Lahore Snowfall

The dramatic visuals of the icy scene in DHA had many viewers in disbelief, as snowfall in the region is a rare occurrence.

Met Office quickly clarified that what people were witnessing was, in fact, a hailstorm and not snowfall. PMD confirmed that mercury dropped sharply in the region, and the heavy rainfall was accompanied by large hailstones, which caused the ground to be covered in ice.

The snowfall also sparked excitement as people took to the streets to capture the rare sight.

Over the weekend, dry weather is expected in most parts of the province, and there are chances of light rain in Dera Ghazi Khan during evening and night hours.