PM Imran inaugurates Special Technology Zone during Lahore visit
Web Desk
01:03 PM | 23 Dec, 2021
PM Imran inaugurates Special Technology Zone during Lahore visit
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated a Special Technology Zone in Lahore, ‘Lahore Technopolis’ during his short stay in the Punjab capital.

Reports in local media said the special technology zone was established under Lahore Knowledge Park Company which was attracting huge investment to increase the country’s exports in the sector.

The initiative was constructed under Lahore Knowledge Park Company, where huge investment was being made to enhance the export potential in technology. Twelve companies will be issued licenses to work in the technology zone.

The event also marked the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for an investment of $300 million for the establishment of another three technology zones in different parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the premier will also chair different meetings during the Lahore visit. He will inaugurate Government College University New Campus and Abdul Hassan Ash Shadhili Research Center in Sufism Science and Technology.

More to follow...

