Hafsa Butt reveals harassment experience in early showbiz career

Pakistani actress and model Hafsa Butt has revealed facing harassment during her early days in the entertainment industry.

In a recent interview, Hafsa shared a disturbing incident, stating that she was subjected to casting couch pressure at the start of her career. She recalled a producer offering her a lead role in exchange for personal favours.

According to Hafsa, the producer initially asked via voice note if she had ever played a lead role. When she replied no, he hinted that offering her such a role should also benefit him in some way. Upon seeking clarification, she received an inappropriate message and immediately blocked him.

The next day, she received a call from another number where the producer claimed his previous message wasn’t meant for her. Hafsa discussed the incident with a colleague, who told her such behaviour was commonly ignored in the industry.

Years later, she ran into the same producer again. Although the meeting was uneventful, Hafsa described the earlier incident as a terrifying and deeply unsettling experience.