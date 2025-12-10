Hania Aamir, Ayeza Khan break social media with Stunning White Looks

KARACHI – Pakistani beauties Hania Aamir and Ayeza Khan recently stole spotlight with their breathtaking all-white looks, proving once again that elegance never goes out of style.

Mere Humsafar star mesmerized fans in a flowing silk designer dress with delicate traditional touches. Her playful Instagram caption, “Nai aya woh?” (“Didn’t he come?”), left followers buzzing with curiosity. Minimal makeup and silver jewelry added the perfect finishing touches, while her Instagram Stories teased her upcoming drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, starring Bilal Abbas Khan, Meher Jaffri, Ali Rehman, and other talented actors, promising layered storytelling and emotional depth.

Meanwhile, Ayeza Khan turned heads at a glamorous Lahore event in a white-silver embellished gown paired with a bold purple choker, exuding confidence and sophistication.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

She credited her gown to @zain.hashmii, styling by @anilamurtaza, hair and makeup by @ayan_khanofficial, and photography by @hmstudio_official. Ayeza also celebrated Hanif Jewellers’ boutique opening at Dolmen Mall, calling it a “garden of jewels” and praising a sapphire and diamond necklace from their Nagar Collection.

Both actresses showed that whether on the red carpet or in everyday elegance, white remains the ultimate color of glamour and sophistication.