Water Cannons disperse PTI Protest Led by Imran Khan’s Sisters outside Imran Khan’s sisters

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani authorities reportedly used water cannons on Imran Khan’s sisters and scores of PTI workers gathered outside Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, causing chaos and panic in the freezing cold, and sparking outrage among the beleaguered party.

Imran Khan’s sisters said they are peacefully staging a sit-in to demand a meeting with Khan, but were forced to end sit–in. Yet, the government remains tight-lipped, offering no official explanation so far.

At 3:58 AM, PTI’s official account shared video showing water streams blasting protesters, forcing them to flee for safety.

The party denounced the move as “a brutal crackdown, a violation of basic human rights and constitutional freedoms.

Pakistani authorities used water cannons to disperse Imran Khan’s sisters and peaceful PTI workers outside Adiala Jail, despite a court order allowing a meeting with the jailed former PM @ImranKhanPTI. This brutal crackdown on a peaceful sit-in violates basic human rights and… pic.twitter.com/LGGDoAO1NX — PTI (@PTIofficial) December 9, 2025

Khan’s sister Aleema delivered fiery video statements, saying state is violating the laq, and they are isolating and torturing Imran Khan! We won’t move, they can beat us or even shoot us.

She further insisted that Imran has been denied access to his personal physician for 14 months. His family is being deliberately barred from meeting him. The rule of law is being trampled to silence political resistance, the family members said.

Alongside the sisters were Salman Akram Raja PTI Secretary General, party KP President Junaid Akbar Khan and senior leadership and activists chanting for justice.

Speaking near the jail, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan hit out hard: “We have court orders guaranteeing access — yet we are blocked again!” He warned that allowing the meeting would help de-escalate the situation, before leaving empty-handed as well.