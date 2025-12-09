Punjab Assembly passes resolution to ban PTI founder Imran Khan

LAHORE – The Punjab Assembly has passed a resolution to ban PTI founder Imran Khan.

The resolution, presented by PML-N member Tahir Parvez in the Punjab Assembly session, calls for a ban on Imran Khan, the founder and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The resolution states that strict action should be taken against individuals and parties working on any front against the country’s integrity and stability.

It further emphasizes that those who work for the interests of hostile countries like India should be punished for making statements against the country and spreading unrest.

The resolution also says that leaders, whether from political or non-political parties, must face action according to national law and should be duly penalized.

The Punjab Assembly also paid tribute to institutions, their youth, and leaders working for the stability and protection of the country.