Sho Among 6 Policemen Martyred In Tank Ied Blast

PESHAWAR – Six policemen including the station house officer (SHO) were martyred after an armoured vehicle was targeted in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The attack occurred in the Gomal area, around 25 kilometers from Kot Wali. Police said the explosion completely destroyed the armoured vehicle.

The deceased include SHO Ismail, ASI Sher Alam, Shafiq, Hazrat Ali, Ihsanullah, and driver Majid.

Rescue teams from Rescue 1122 were promptly dispatched to the site of the attack. They are currently working to transfer the bodies of the martyrs and the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The police have yet to identify the group responsible for the attack, though the region has witnessed rising tensions and militant activity in recent years.

Authorities have pledged to continue their efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure greater security for law enforcement personnel in the area.