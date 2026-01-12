Hindu officer Rajinder Mahigwar defies stereotypes in Punjab Police

ISLAMABAD – Rajinder Mahigwar, a Hindu from Sindh’s Badin district, is breaking stereotypes as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Punjab.

Selected under minority quota after clearing Pakistan’s prestigious Civil Service exam, Rajinder now serves in the Punjab Police Operations Wing and says his religion has never been a barrier. Rajinder revealed that despite being in a province with a very small Hindu population, he has always been treated with respect and warmth.

A highly educated officer, Rajinder completed his Master’s in English Literature and worked as a lecturer before choosing to pursue the CSS exam. Today, he proudly serves as a senior police officer, demonstrating that competence and dedication transcend religious boundaries.

Under Articles 27 and 36 of Pakistani Constitution, minorities are guaranteed quota in government jobs. While non-Muslims are often perceived to occupy lower-level positions, Rajinder’s story is a shining example of how minorities continue to hold influential and responsible posts across the country.

“Within police department, no one cares about your religion. We are all part of the same force, with equal responsibilities,” he said. Rajinder also acknowledged that religious extremism remains a challenge globally and in Pakistan, but he highlighted the progress in Punjab, noting that terrorism has been almost non-existent for the past decade.

As police officer, Rajinder says his mission goes beyond law enforcement. “My responsibility is to contribute to social harmony. Serving the public is not just a job; it is a duty to ensure peace and unity,” he stated.

Rajinder Mahigwar’s journey is a powerful reminder that talent, dedication, and integrity know no religious boundaries—an inspiring story of hope, service, and national pride.