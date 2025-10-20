No room for hatred or terrorism in Pakistan, says PM Shehbaz at Diwali event

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that there is no room for hatred and terrorism in Pakistan.

Addressing a Diwali ceremony in the federal capital, the prime minister congratulated the Hindu community and said that all minorities in Pakistan enjoy complete freedom and have played a vital role in the country’s development.

He stated that Diwali carries a beautiful message of joy, peace, and tolerance, adding that minorities are represented in all political parties of Pakistan and have contributed significantly from the creation to the progress of the nation.

Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the remarkable services of minorities in the fields of education and health, noting that they have representation in the National Assembly, Senate, and all provincial assemblies. He added that the National Commission for Minorities has been approved to be made more effective.

The prime minister said that providing special scholarships for youth is a government priority, and under the Youth Program, minorities are being given equal opportunities. A special budget allocation has also been made for minorities.

He emphasized that Pakistan is proud of its minority communities, describing the country as a land of light, peace, harmony, and tolerance, where hatred and terrorism have no place.

PM Shehbaz further said that the nation stands united with the Pakistan Army in the fight against terrorism and later cut a Diwali cake with members of the Hindu community.