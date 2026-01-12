Jaecoo J5 launched in Pakistan: Check Price, Pictures, Booking Amount & Specs

ISLAMABAD – Chinese auto giant Jaecoo remained a new name in Pakistani automarket. Today, it’s rewriting rules. As the brand quietly built momentum with J7, it comes with bigger, hybrid SUV designed to shake up the market.

Jaecoo J5 HEV is not only hybrid unit as it brings premium performance and features to a price point no one expected, setting stage for new chapter.

Positioned below J7, the locally assembled Jaecoo J5 HEV enters sub-compact SUV category but punches well above its weight. It directly targets popular hybrids like the Honda HR-V e:HEV, Toyota Corolla Cross HEV, and Haval Jolion HEV, yet undercuts all of them, by a wide margin.

Jaecoo Price in Pakistan

Jaecoo confirmed that introductory prices include every tax and the NEV levy, leaving no hidden costs:

Jaecoo J5 Comfort: Rs. 6,699,000

Jaecoo J5 Premium: Rs. 7,699,000

For many buyers, this means stepping into a hybrid SUV for the price of a midsize sedan—a major shift in value perception.

Despite price gap, both variants share the identical hybrid powertrain. There is no compromise on performance or fuel efficiency between trims.

Engine: 1.5-liter turbocharged hybrid

Output: 221 hp & 295 Nm

0–100 km/h: 7.9 seconds

Hybrid Battery: 1.83 kWh

Claimed Fuel Economy: 18.8 km/l

Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)

Bookings Open

Jaecoo opened bookings nationwide with partial payment of Rs1,500,000. According to the official rollout plan, deliveries for the first batch will begin in February 2026.

Potential buyers should note that these prices are time-limited. Jaecoo has confirmed that the current rates will remain valid only until March 10, 2026, after which a price revision is expected.

Jaecoo J5 Premium offers feature-packed experience that’s rarely seen at this price point. Measuring 4,380 × 1,860 × 1,650 mm with a wheelbase of 2,620 mm, the car provides spacious and comfortable cabin. Inside, it boasts a 13.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, and 8 speakers for an immersive audio-visual experience.

Comfort and convenience are enhanced with dual-zone automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, a 6-way powered driver seat, and a 4-way powered passenger seat. The SUV rides on stylish 18-inch alloy wheels and includes premium touches such as a panoramic roof, acoustic glass, and wireless charging.

It comes with 6 airbags, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and a 540-degree camera system. Additional conveniences include heated side mirrors, anti-pinch windows, and USB Type-C ports, making the J5 Premium a well-rounded, high-value offering in its segment.