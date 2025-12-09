Petrol Prices likely to rise in Pakistan after ECC raises Dealers’ Profit Margins

ISLAMABAD – Petroleum dealers are expected to get short-term financial relief, but fuel consumers may face further cost pressure in the coming price review.

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, approved 5 to 10 percent increase in profit margins of petroleum dealers and Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in an effort to support the fuel supply chain amidst rising operational costs.

Half of the approved margin increase will be implemented at the earliest, while remaining portion will be linked to digitalization of fuel distribution network. The Petroleum Division has been directed to present a progress report on digital compliance by June 1, 2026.

Industry sources say the revision is intended to help fuel stations manage inflation-driven expenses and improve transparency in sales and taxation through digital monitoring systems. However, the adjustment is expected to increase petrol and diesel prices for consumers, as the added margins are recovered through pump prices.

The meeting was held as part of a broader economic agenda, which included review of the circular debt management plan, reforms in the car import policy, and funding approvals for several key government divisions.