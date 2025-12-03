How much Taxes are Pakistanis paying on Petrol, Diesel in Dec 2025?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis are paying record taxes in petroleum products and a recent revelation reveal that taxpayers remained ones bearing the brunt.

As of December 2025, exposed Pakistanis are paying staggering Rs96.28 on liter of petrol, which makes around 37% of its cost. Diesel is not far behind either, with 34% per liter, amounting to 94.92, being grabbed in taxes.

These include petroleum levy, customs duty, and even a climate-related charge, all draining the public’s pockets.

Petrol Price in Pakistan

Pakistani government announced slight relief, lowering fuel prices for first half of December 2025. Petrol price cuts by Rs2 per liter, and Diesel gets slashed by Rs4.79.

According to the Petroleum Division notification, starting December 1.