Is Pakistan’s YouTube industry becoming bigger than TV, with 50 million viewers?

ISLAMABAD – Social media is no longer competing with mainstream media; it is replacing it gradually. With more than 50 million YouTube users, the clip platform swelled into the media industry which is becoming larger than TV itself, reshaping how a country of nearly 250 million people watch news, entertainment, religion, and politics.

As masses migrate from cable to connected screens, video streaming giant YouTube become country’s most powerful and least predictable media force. Once seen as a fringe platform, YouTube now rivals. and in some cases surpasses traditional television in reach and revenue.

The platform’s growing influence was starkly illustrated by case of Ducky Bhai, one of Pakistan’s largest independent creators. He was detained by NCCIA over alleged promotion of betting apps and remained in custody for a prolonged phase. He later shared clip accusing officials of abuse and financial theft, which crossed 15 million views, triggering widespread public outrage and highlighting YouTube’s unmatched reach.

The platform was blocked multiple times between 2008 and 2016, including a three-year blanket ban after refusal to remove Innocence of Muslims. Although access was restored through a localized version, censorship remains a recurring threat, with authorities still targeting political and critical voices.

Google data shows more than 95,000 Pakistani channels have over 10,000 subscribers, 13,000 exceed 100,000, and over 1,000 have crossed one million subscribers. Major TV broadcasters now earn up to one-fourth of their revenue from YouTube, while independent creators dominate audience attention.

Several channels show consistency and emotional content, rather than viral hits, drive success. Genres ranging from comedy, cricket, podcasts, and religion to food, fashion, and wildlife collectively attract tens of millions of viewers.

The rise of smart TVs further boosted dominance, turning it into cable replacement in many homes. Long-form content now accounts for most watch time, with high-budget challenge videos. inspired by creators like MrBeast, gaining popularity among local YouTubers such as Zalmi.

As YouTube democratized media and created new livelihoods, periodic bans, arrests, and content restrictions underline how fragile this digital freedom remains. Pakistan’s YouTube industry is booming, but its future depends on how much space it is allowed to occupy.

