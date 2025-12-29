Pakistani teen wins Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Camel Race, bags AED50,000

SHARJAH – Pakistani teenager Ahsan Yasin claimed victory at the 54th Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Camel Racing Festival held in Sharjah.

Competing against youth from over 50 countries, the 18-year-old clinched the Golden Camel Trophy after completing the 2-kilometer race in an impressive time of 3 minutes and 47 seconds.

Ahsan, who started the race in 6th position, surged ahead to outpace his competitors and take the top spot, securing not only the prestigious trophy but also a prize of 50,000 AED (approximately 3.8 million Pakistani Rupees).

In addition to his passion for camel racing, Ahsan Yasin is pursuing an engineering degree and also trains at the Heritage Centre in Dubai.

Reflecting on his victory, Ahsan expressed his immense pride in representing Pakistan, stating, “Seeing Pakistan’s green flag raised is beyond words.”

This remarkable feat highlights the talent and determination of Pakistani youth on the international stage, especially in unique sports like camel racing.