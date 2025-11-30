Pakistan slashes petrol price by Rs2 per litre

ISLAMABAD – The government has reduced the prices of petroleum products and the Petroleum Division has also issued a notification.

According to the notification issued by the Petroleum Division, the government has revised petroleum product prices based on the recommendations of the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

The notification states that the new prices of petroleum products will be effective from December 1, 2025, for the next 15 days.

The government has decreased the price of petrol by Rs 2 per liter, bringing it down from Rs 265.45 to Rs 263.45 per liter.

According to the notification, the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) has been reduced by Rs 4.79 per liter, setting the new price at Rs 279.65 per liter, while the previous price was Rs 284.44 per liter.