Man attempts suicide at Masjid Al Haram for unknown reasons

MAKKAH – A disturbing incident occurred at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, Masjid Al Haram, when a man attempted to take his own life by jumping from an upper floor.

According to the mosque authorities, a security guard quickly intervened in an attempt to break the man’s fall.

However, during the rescue, the security guard was injured. Both the man and the guard were immediately rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

The incident has raised concerns, with the mosque administration confirming that swift action was taken to control the situation.

Authorities have assured the public that the matter is being handled, and necessary procedures have been followed.

The incident occurred at one of Islam’s holiest sites, and the Grand Mosque administration acted promptly to ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals involved.

While the man’s condition remains unknown, both he and the injured security guard are reported to be receiving medical attention.

The mosque authorities are investigating the incident, and no further details have been disclosed.