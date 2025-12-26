Gold continues record-breaking rally in Pakistan – Check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold prices have seen another increase on Friday, reaching historic highs in both global and local markets.

According to the All Pakistan Saraf Association, the price of one tola of gold in the local market has risen by Rs500, reaching a new peak of Rs473,362.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold has increased by Rs429, bringing the new price to Rs405,831.

This surge in gold prices marks the highest level ever recorded, reflecting trends in both domestic and international markets.

In global bullion market, the price of the precious commodity moved up by $5 to reach $4,510 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices recorded a whooping increase of Rs240 with new per tola price hitting to fresh high of Rs7,945.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened on Friday with a positive trend, as the KSE-100 index surged to 172,221.82, reflecting an increase of 1,391.60 points or a 0.81% rise from the previous close of 170,830.22.

This uptick in the index indicates a strong performance in the market as it continues its upward momentum.