Over 87,000 citizens bitten by dogs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2025

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has witnessed a sharp increase in dog bite incidents, with over 87,000 cases reported in 2025, marking a staggering rise of more than 27,000 compared to the previous year.

According to the Health Department’s report, the number of dog bite cases in the province reached 87,364 in 2025, compared to 60,223 in 2024. The surge in cases has raised concerns across various districts, especially in urban areas like Peshawar and Mardan.

District Mardan has reported the highest number of incidents, with 13,328 cases of dog bites. In Peshawar, the situation is equally alarming, with the number of cases rising sharply from 655 in 2024 to 4,558 in 2025—an increase of nearly 600%. Over 3,900 dog bite incidents were reported in the city within just one year.

Other districts such as Swat (7,335 cases), Lakki Marwat (7,274 cases), and Abbottabad (2,683 cases) have also seen a significant increase in dog bites. In addition, areas like Haripur (3,795), Buner (3,880), Shangla (2,534), and Lower Dir (5,576) reported worrying numbers.

Health experts have expressed concern over the alarming rise in dog bite incidents. They have called for more effective strategies to control the stray dog population, along with an urgent public awareness campaign to prevent such incidents.

Authorities are being urged to address the growing problem and ensure proper measures are in place to safeguard public health.