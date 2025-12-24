Federal cabinet approves 5G spectrum auction, launch expected next month

ISLAMABAD – A meeting of the federal cabinet was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during which approval was granted for the auction of the 5G spectrum.

During the cabinet meeting, the country’s economic situation was reviewed in detail.

According to sources, the federal cabinet approved the recommendations of the 5G Spectrum Auction Advisory Committee.

Sources further said that the 600 MHz spectrum auction will be held next month, along with the launch of 5G services.

The meeting also reviewed the overall economic situation of the country.