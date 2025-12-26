Viral CCTV shows Fake Police stealing Fortuner in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar

KARACHI – A luxury Toyota Fortuner, worth Rs1 crore, was snatched, not by ordinary thieves, but by criminals posing as Sindh Police officials, complete with flashing lights and uniform.

CCTV clips now doing rounds online capture chilling audacity as suspects abducted car owner, drove off, and left residents stunned. This brazen act is just latest in a rising wave of street crime in port city, where fake police raids, kidnappings, and high-value vehicle snatchings are becoming alarmingly frequent, leaving citizens questioning who they can trust on their own streets.

It turned out that armed suspects posing as police officers snatched a luxury Toyota Fortuner worth Rs 10 million from Gulistan-e-Jauhar, using car fitted with police lights a tactic increasingly being exploited by criminals.

CCTV footage, now viral on social media, clearly shows white Corolla fitted with flashing police lights pulling up to the Fortuner. Moments later, the suspects step out, confidently approach the vehicle, and introduce themselves as AVLC police officers.

Trusting apparent authority, Fortuner’s owner complied, a decision that quickly turned into a nightmare. The suspects abducted the car owner along with the vehicle and drove off from Gulistan-e-Jauhar, executing crime in a calculated and professional manner.

Later, suspects finally forced the owner out of the vehicle before fleeing the scene with the luxury SUV, disappearing without a trace.

This incident once again raises alarming questions about criminals misusing police symbols, vehicles, and uniforms, and highlights growing concerns over public safety as fake law-enforcement tactics are repeatedly used to commit high-value crimes in the city.

Police investigations are reportedly underway as the viral CCTV footage fuels public outrage and fear.