Lahore police constable caught red-handed during robbery attempt in Race Course area

LAHORE – A police officer has been arrested after being caught red-handed attempting a robbery in the Race Course area of Lahore.

The suspect, identified as Punjab Police Constable Mirza Ahmad, was apprehended while trying to steal from a home using a weapon.

The incident unfolded when the victim, Ghulam Muhammad, reported that the constable attempted to rob his house at gunpoint. As the children of the household began to raise an alarm, the suspect tried to flee the scene.

However, the family members managed to chase and capture the officer before police arrived.

Upon his arrest, police discovered that the motorcycle the officer was riding had a police-issued number plate, raising further concerns about his abuse of authority.

A video of the arrest, showing the officer being detained at the scene, has surfaced online. A case has been filed against the officer based on the victim’s statement, and investigations are ongoing.

This unusual case of a police officer committing a robbery has shocked the local community and raised questions about accountability within law enforcement.