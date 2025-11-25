Karachi Zoo celebrates joyful arrival of three healthy lion cubs

KARACHI – A very delightful and significant development has taken place at Karachi Zoo, managed by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), where on November 16, 2025, a lioness gave birth to three healthy cubs.

This news has not only brought a wave of joy to the zoo’s environment but is also a moment of great happiness for citizens across the city and wildlife enthusiasts.

Immediately after the birth, the in-house veterinary doctors at Karachi Zoo conducted a detailed medical examination of the lion cubs. According to the initial report, all three cubs are completely healthy, energetic, and active, while the mother lioness is also in full health and receiving special care.

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab expressed immense happiness on the occasion, calling it an honor for Karachi. He instructed the zoo administration to ensure special care, close monitoring, and dedicated arrangements for the newborn cubs so that their early upbringing occurs in the best possible environment. He stated that this success is proof of the effective measures taken at Karachi Zoo for better wildlife management and animal welfare.

The KMC administration said that the birth of these three lion cubs is not only a major success for Karachi Zoo but also a sign that the measures taken over the past year to improve the zoo are yielding positive results. According to the administration, upgrades to animal enclosures, improvements in veterinary facilities, nutritional planning, and eco-friendly initiatives have significantly enhanced the overall standards of the zoo.

The zoo administration stated that the lion cubs will not be displayed to the public immediately to avoid any stress or disturbance. They will be gradually introduced to visitors with the approval of the veterinary team.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation expressed its commitment to continue accelerating efforts for wildlife conservation, zoo upgrades, and the best care for animals, ensuring that Karachi Zoo serves citizens not only as a source of entertainment but also as an educational and research facility in the best possible way.