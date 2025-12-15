Nih Issues Advisory To Prevent And Control Seasonal Influenza H3n2

ISLAMABAD – The National Institute of Health (NIH) has issued an advisory for the prevention and control of seasonal influenza H3N2.

The advisory states that during the 2025–26 season, the Influenza A (H3N2) subclade K has emerged globally. Since August 2025, H3N2 cases have been rising rapidly across various regions of the world. In South Asia, an increase in influenza cases was observed between May and November 2025, with 66 percent of reported cases identified as H3N2.

The report further says that significant H3N2 cases have also been reported in Australia and New Zealand. In Pakistan, cases of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) have increased. Between epidemiological weeks 44 and 49, a total of 340,856 suspected cases were reported.

Of the samples tested in Pakistan, 12 percent were found positive for H3N2. Elderly people, pregnant women, children, and patients with chronic illnesses are at higher risk. Vaccination remains the most effective means of preventing influenza.

The advisory emphasized that hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette, and avoiding crowded places are essential.