Update on car, motorcycle driving licenses for women in Punjab

LAHORE – The issuance of driving licences to women has accelerated significantly with more than 248,000 women benefiting from licensing services during 2025.

Official figures show 42 percent increase was witnessed in issuance of driving licenses to women in 2025. During the year, over 183,000 women were issued car driving licences.

Data further revealed that 61,000 women obtained motorcycle licences, while 1,833 women were issued Light Transport Vehicle (LTV) licences.

Additionally, 240 women received rickshaw driving licences and 150 women were granted commercial heavy vehicle driving licences.

According to DIG Traffic, women accounted for 86 percent of motorcycle licences and 32 percent of car licences issued during the year. More than 10,000 women also obtained duplicate driving licences in 2025.

The department reported that over 77,000 women renewed their driving licences during the year, while more than 2,000 women acquired commercial driving licences, enabling them to access new employment opportunities.

To improve accessibility, licensing services are being delivered at women’s doorsteps through Pink Vans. DIG Traffic Muhammad Waqas Nazir said that dedicated facilities have been established for women, including the Aabshar centre in Lahore and a Women Enclave Centre in Gujranwala.

He added that millions of women, including mothers, sisters, and daughters, have taken advantage of online licensing services, making the process easier and more inclusive.