Another Pakistani province announces electric bike easy installment scheme 2026

QUETTA – The Balochistan government has announced provision of electric bikes to employees, students, ordinary citizens and others on easy installment.

The scheme was introduced by Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, stating that resources will be utilized to provide relief to masses.

The provincial government has decided to provide 30 percent subsidy on electric bikes to people, adding that the project will be implemented through bank financing.

Furthermore, the chief minister has announced launching a comprehensive health insurance package for all government employees. It would help decreasing financial burden on them, Bugti said.

During the cabinet meeting, the chief minister thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for educational and other initiatives in the province.

It is recalled that Punjab government has also launched electric bike installment scheme through Bank of Punjab for students.

It has distributed thousands of electric and petrol bikes among eligible students of colleges and universities.