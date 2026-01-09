Weather update: Mercury drops to single digit in Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi

LAHORE – Cold weather has intensified across several parts of the country due to icy winds, with temperatures in major cities falling below seasonal averages.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that the current cold spell is likely to persist in the coming days, while air pollution and dense fog have further added to public discomfort.

In Lahore, chilly winds have significantly increased the feeling of cold, with the city’s minimum temperature recorded at 4 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met Office, the ongoing cold wave may continue until January 18. Meteorologists noted that humidity levels in the city have reached as high as 98 percent, intensifying the cold sensation. Cool winds are blowing at a speed of around 5 kilometers per hour, and no rainfall is expected in the near future.

The air quality situation in Lahore remains alarming, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 189. As a result, the city has ranked fourth among the world’s most polluted cities. Health experts have advised residents to limit outdoor activities unless absolutely necessary.

Karachi has also experienced a noticeable drop in temperature due to cold winds, with the mercury falling to 9 degrees Celsius. The Met Office reported that cold northeastern winds have been affecting the city’s weather over the past two to three days.

Experts say that falling temperatures in Quetta are influencing Karachi’s weather patterns, with further cooling expected over the next two days. Temperatures may dip further by Saturday or Sunday, although the maximum temperature today is expected to remain between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels in Karachi were recorded at 45 percent. According to the AQI, the city’s air quality remains unhealthy, placing Karachi tenth among the world’s most polluted cities. The concentration of particulate matter has been recorded at 139 units.

Meanwhile, cold conditions continue in the federal capital, Islamabad, where the minimum temperature dropped to 3 degrees Celsius. The Met Office said the weather is expected to remain cold and dry, with daytime temperatures likely to rise to around 15 degrees Celsius. Winds are blowing at approximately 9 kilometers per hour, while humidity levels are reported to be above 60 percent.

Dense fog in various sectors and surrounding areas of Islamabad has reduced visibility, though no rainfall is expected over the next 24 hours. In view of severe cold, fog, and poor air quality, experts have urged citizens to take precautionary measures and avoid unnecessary travel.