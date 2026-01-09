Pakistan set for historic debut in UEFA Football Tournament 2026

LAHORE – In a major milestone, Pakistan will participate in the prestigious UEFA Football Development Tournament for the first time.

The announcement was made by Mohsin Gilani, President of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), who hailed the development as a major achievement for football in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Under-16 football team will be competing in the tournament, which will be held in Kazakhstan from April 24 to 30.

This event marks a historic moment for the country’s footballing journey, as it will face off against teams from football-powerhouse nations, including Kazakhstan, Russia, and Azerbaijan.

Gilani emphasized that this participation offers young Pakistani footballers a unique opportunity to learn from international standards, providing them with exposure to top-level competition.

He stated that youth development has been a top priority for the PFF, and participation in such global events will help nurture and shape future football talent in the country.

The UEFA Football Development Tournament is seen as an essential platform for young players to gain valuable experience and enhance their skills.

This tournament is expected to play a crucial role in the growth of football in Pakistan, setting the stage for future international involvement and competition.