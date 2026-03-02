Advance Eid Salaries: Punjab Govt Employees to be paid on March 16

LAHORE – A major decision has been taken to release salaries and pensions ahead of Eid ul Fitr, bringing much-needed financial relief for public employees.

According to the official notification, all Muslim government employees will receive their salaries on 16 March. Punjab Finance Department also confirmed that pensions will be disbursed on the same date, ensuring retirees do not face any financial inconvenience.

This decision comes despite salaries and pensions having already been issued earlier in March, meaning employees will get two salaries within the same month.

Sources suggest that this step aims to support government workers during the festive season, allowing them to celebrate Eid with peace of mind and financial stability. The news has been welcomed by employees across the province, with many calling it a positive and timely initiative.