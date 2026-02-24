29 or 30 Days? How long will Ramadan be this year?

ISLAMABAD – Ramadan 2026 continues with full spirit and momentum, and almost a week of fasting has already passed across the globe. According to latest forecast, discussions are ongoing about whether the holy month will complete 29 or 30 days, while the final decision will depend on the moon sighting.

Amid the anticipation, Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted that Eid ul Fitr could be celebrated a day later than expected this year. According to latest calculations, Shawwal crescent is unlikely to be visible on the first evening of moon sighting.

Met Office explains that the new moon of Shawwal 1447 AH will be born on March 19, 2026 at 06:23 PM. However, by the time moon sighting attempts are made that evening, the moon will only be about 12–13 hours old, an age generally considered too young for visibility.

In light of these calculations, astronomers and meteorologists believe there is no chance of spotting the crescent on March 19, meaning Ramadan is likely to complete its full 30 days.

If this prediction holds true, Eid ul Fitr will be observed after the next sighting attempt, after completion of the holy month. But it’s important to note that this is purely based on scientific calculations, the final and official decision will come from the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, which is responsible for moon sighting announcements.

Ramadan in Pakistan officially began after the committee confirmed the crescent sighting on February 18, 2026, with fasting starting the next day across the country. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming moon sighting session to determine the exact date of Eid.