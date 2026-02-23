PM Ramzan Relief Package 2026: Here’s all you need to know

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Ramazan Package 2026 has been unveiled as the government aims at providing relief to 12.1 million deserving families during holy month of Ramadan 2026.

This Ramzan, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has taken a historic step by announcing a Rs 38 billion Ramzan Relief Package to support deserving families across Pakistan.

Under the package, Rs13,000 each will be distributed among 2.1 million families not receiving the Kafalat stipend from the federal government.

Additionally, the premier has approved Rs10 billion to provide extra financial support to 10 million families registered with the federal government’s Kafal program.

PM Ramzan Package Eligibility Criteria

The federal government has launched an online service where people can check the eligibility for the relief package. To check the eligibility, you need follow these steps:

Visit the official website: pmrrp.nitb.gov.pk

Enter your 13-digit CNIC number (without dashes)

Click the Submit button

Wait for confirmation

Where to Receiving PM Ramzan Relief Package Amount

The cash amount of Rs13,000 per deserving family will be distributed through digital wallets and bank accounts in order to ensure transparency.

The government has also established a dedicated helpline (9999) to facilitate beneficiaries with dignity and ease.