Pakistan Air Force strikes shake Bagram Air Base amid ‘Operation Ghazab Lil-Haq against TTP

KABUL – The high-stakes escalation of ongoing Operation Ghazab lil-Haq continues as the Pakistan Air Force reportedly unleashed powerful airstrike on strategic Bagram Air Base, which is one of the key military installations in Afghanistan.

Security sources claim assault left trail of destruction, with Black Hawk helicopters, a Hercules transport aircraft, a Tucano plane, and armoured vehicles among the assets reportedly reduced to wreckage.

The strike comes amid Pakistan’s intensifying crackdown on what it describes as cross-border militant sanctuaries linked to the Afghan Taliban. Officials insist the operation will continue until Kabul provides ironclad guarantees that militant facilitation has been permanently dismantled.

A senior security official delivered stark message, saying Pakistan remains in no hurry to end its military campaign. “It is time for those enabling terrorism to face consequences,” the official stated, underscoring that operations will persist until the Taliban government offers verifiable assurances of compliance with Islamabad’s demands to sever ties with groups deemed security threats.

The developments is turning point in regional security dynamics, with tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan reaching a critical juncture. Observers warn that the escalating military actions could further strain diplomatic relations and deepen instability in an already volatile region.