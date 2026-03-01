415 Taliban killed, 580 injured in Pakistan’s retaliatory strikes in Afghanistan: Tarar

ISLAMABAD – Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar stated that during Pakistan’s effective retaliatory operations in Afghanistan, 415 Afghan Taliban have been killed and 580 others injured so far.

Regarding Operation Ghazb-lil-Haq, he tweeted that 182 Afghan Taliban check posts have been completely destroyed, while 31 check posts have been captured.

A total of 115 Taliban tanks, armed vehicles, and artillery guns have been completely destroyed.

He added that 46 locations in Afghanistan have been effectively targeted through aerial strikes.

Pakistan launched retaliatory operations in Afghanistan following cross-border attacks by Taliban militants targeting Pakistani security forces.

These operations, named Operation Ghazb-lil-Haq, involve both ground and aerial strikes aimed at dismantling Taliban strongholds, destroying their checkposts, and neutralizing armed vehicles and artillery.

The Pakistani government says the operation is intended to secure the border, prevent further attacks, and send a strong message to insurgent groups operating from Afghan territory.