Pakistani umpires Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob stranded in Dubai amid regional tensions

DUBAI – Pakistani umpires Ahsan Raza and Asif Yaqoob, who are part of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, were stranded in Dubai due to escalating tensions in the region.

Following Pakistan’s failure to reach the semifinals, the umpires’ World Cup assignments were also cut short.

Both were supervising matches in Sri Lanka for the T20 World Cup and had not been assigned any matches in India by the ICC.

After traveling to Dubai on Emirates Airlines tickets, the regional conflict created uncertainty, leaving them, along with numerous other passengers, waiting for a flight back to Pakistan.