‘Big Wave of War coming soon’: Donald Trump warns Major Escalation as Iran retaliates

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump said United States has not yet unleashed its full force on Tehran, and suggested that a far more devastating phase of the war could be imminent.

POTUS called it a looming “big wave,” cautioning civilians to remain indoors, bluntly saying it is “not safe outside” as military operations intensify. Despite days of strikes, he insisted America has not begun “hitting them hard,” fueling fears that a dramatic escalation is just around the corner.

Behind the scenes, Washington is reportedly weighing additional non-military measures aimed at reshaping Iran’s political future. While officials remain tight-lipped about specifics, insiders hint at strategic moves that could alter the balance of power beyond the battlefield.

On the other hand, Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced fresh barrage of missiles and drones, targeting locations including Beersheba in Israel. Senior Iranian powerbroker Ali Larijani delivered a fiery message, declaring Tehran is fully prepared for a prolonged war and will defend its sovereignty “regardless of the costs.” He rejected claims that Iran ignited the conflict and vowed relentless resistance against what he described as enemy miscalculations.

The diplomatic arena is equally ablaze. Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, fired off urgent appeals to the United Nations and world leaders, accusing adversaries of violating international humanitarian law. He demanded immediate global intervention to halt the strikes and hold those responsible accountable.

Global powers are scrambling to contain the fallout. China has called for an immediate ceasefire, warning that continued turmoil could send shockwaves through the global economy and choke off vital energy supplies passing through the strategic Strait of Hormuz

Washington is reinforcing its military footprint across Middle East, with additional troop deployments reportedly en route. Officials describe the buildup as a stabilizing measure, but critics warn it could ignite an even broader regional inferno.