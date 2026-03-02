Flames over Kuwait as US Fighter Jet f-15 Crashes amid tensions with Iran

TEHRAN – A fighter jet of US turned into sky in a ball of fire over Kuwait on Monday, crashing near major US military installation in dramatic escalation of an already volatile regional war.

Video surfaced online, showing twin-engine aircraft ablaze, spiraling downward in a violent tailspin before slamming into the ground within roughly 10 kilometers of Ali Al Salem Air Base. Witnesses cited by global media reported thick smoke rising near the US Embassy compound, with firefighters and ambulances racing toward the scene.

F15 Crash in Kuwait

An F-15 fighter jet crashed in Kuwait, with the pilot managing to eject safely from the aircraft before it went down. Visuals showed the injured pilot being assisted by locals pic.twitter.com/Ya8wLnUdST — TRT World (@trtworld) March 2, 2026

The aircraft’s operator and cause of the crash have not been officially confirmed. Analysts reviewing footage say the jet’s configuration is consistent with either an F-15E Strike Eagle or an F/A-18 fighter. Kuwait’s air force operates F/A-18s, but reports indicate a US F-15E crashed on March 2 during Operation Epic Fury.

Unverified reports said the pilot ejected and survived with apparent injuries. The aircraft reportedly went down in a sparsely populated area near the Iraqi border. United States Central Command has not released an official explanation for the incident.

In recent days, Gulf skies have been flooded with ballistic missiles and one-way attack drones amid what defense analysts describe as one of the largest Iranian barrages ever launched. Air defense batteries across Kuwait and neighboring states are operating in the most target-dense environment since the system’s creation.

The crash comes as the broader conflict spirals outward. Explosions were reported overnight in Gulf cities including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha, as missile and drone activity intensified across the region.

Meanwhile, Israel and Hezbollah are openly trading strikes, opening an additional front in the expanding confrontation.

Iran’s top leadership declared that Tehran “will not negotiate” with Washington, hardening positions as the conflict deepens.

US President Donald Trump acknowledged the possibility of further US casualties after three American service members were killed in Kuwait. Several others were seriously wounded.