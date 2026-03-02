Visa Services stopped as US Embassy, Consulates Suspend Operations across Pakistan

LAHORE – United States Embassy in Islamabad and American consulates across Pakistan have suspended all routine services effective March 2, 2026 in wake of serious security concerns amid nationwide unrest.

The sudden shutdown affects not only U.S. Embassy in Islamabad but also American consulates in Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar.

All regular services have been stopped including Visa appointments, Passport processing, American citizen services and routine consular assistance.

Officials confirmed that a revised schedule will be announced later, leaving thousands of visa applicants and US citizens in uncertainty. The move comes amid escalating tensions after reports of the martyrdom of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei sparked widespread protests across Pakistan.

Demonstrations erupted outside American government facilities in multiple cities, with clashes reported and multiple casualties confirmed. Security concerns intensified rapidly, prompting US authorities to prioritize the safety of diplomatic staff and visitors.

Eyewitness accounts describe chaotic scenes, heavy security deployments, and heightened tensions in sensitive zones near diplomatic compounds. While routine operations are suspended, officials indicated that essential services may still be provided in genuine emergency cases, though on a limited basis.

The unprecedented closure of American diplomatic missions across Pakistan signals the seriousness of the situation. With visa processing frozen and citizen services paused, the ripple effects are expected to impact travelers, students, businesses, and dual nationals alike.