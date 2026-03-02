Over 500 flights canceled as Iran conflict disrupts air operations in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, like other countries, is facing severe disruptions in its flight operations due to the ongoing conflict between Iran, Israel and the US.

Over the past three days, more than 500 domestic and international flights have been canceled, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

The cancellation of flights has also led to the suspension of air cargo services, affecting the delivery of various goods, including food items.

Data from the Pakistan Airport Authority revealed flights to and from various Pakistani airports have been severely impacted.

The suspension of air cargo services has further disrupted the transportation of essential goods, including food supplies. The exact timeline for the resumption of flights remains unclear.

Reports suggested that the closure of airspace in several countries has contributed to the suspension of Pakistan’s air operations.

At present, only flights to Saudi Arabia remain operational. If the situation persists or worsens, further disruptions to air traffic are expected.

Travel agents are also facing financial losses, with many pilgrims hesitant to travel for Umrah due to the uncertainty.

Some pilgrims who had booked flights via Dubai are particularly affected, as while flight tickets can be refunded, hotel bookings cannot.

If this situation continues, travel agencies may suffer substantial financial losses, according to senior travel agent Khawaja Ayub Naseem.