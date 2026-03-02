vivo V70 5G Officially Debuts in Pakistan with 50 MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera

LAHORE – vivo today officially unveiled the vivo V70 5G, the latest evolution of its V Series portrait lineup. Co-engineered with long-standing partner ZEISS, the V70 5G is built around the philosophy of “ZEISS Portrait So Pro,” bringing professional telephoto precision and stage-ready clarity into everyday moments of expression. Beyond its standout portrait capabilities and sophisticated aesthetics, hallmarks of the V Series, the V70 5G also delivers dependable performance and a smarter, more secure software experience designed to meet the evolving demands of modern users.

Strengthening this vision of creativity and self-expression, vivo’s brand ambassador Atif Aslam perfectly reflects the essence of the V70 5G. Known for his powerful stage presence and timeless voice, Atif represents confidence, artistry, and authenticity qualities that align seamlessly with the device’s ability to capture every emotion with striking clarity and professional finesse. Through this collaboration, vivo reinforces its commitment to empowering users to express their own star moments, both in front of and behind the camera.

“Reuniting with our trusted partner ZEISS, the vivo V70 5G is designed to be your professional portrait and stage companion, seamlessly bringing professional imaging and refined design into everyday life,” said Muhammad Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at vivo.

Engineered for the Spotlight: Where ZEISS Telephoto Captures Every Performance

Imaging stands at the very heart of the vivo V70 5G’s identity. Co-engineered with ZEISS, the V70 5G is anchored by a powerful 50 MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera, powered by the IMX882 Ultra-Sensing Sensor and a large 1/1.95″ sensor, delivering strong low-light performance and telephoto precision within a refined form factor. From distant stage performances to expansive landscapes, subjects remain crisp, detailed, and naturally dimensional.

For the first time in the V Series, the V70 5G introduces 4K 60 fps Video, combining high-resolution detail with smooth motion capture to faithfully recreate live performances and dynamic scenes. Positioned as a true stage viewing companion, AI Stage Mode handles complex concert lighting and long-range shooting, offering a professional 1x to 10x to 20x zoom range that frames everything from wide compositions to close-up expressions with control, even from the back row.

Complementing its telephoto authority are intelligent enhancements designed to elevate real-world photography scenarios. AI Magic Landscape refines outdoor scenes by balancing light, adjusting skies, and removing distractions, while its Snow Town and Aurora effects transform night landscapes with atmospheric snowfall by day and luminous auroras after dark. Meanwhile, AI Petal Shower Portrait enriches celebratory moments with culturally inspired floral elements, enhancing emotional presence without manual editing.

Elevated Aesthetics, Engineered Strength

Design remains a defining pillar of the V Series, and with the V70 5G, vivo advances its aesthetic language with greater precision and confidence. At the core of this evolution is an Aerospace-Grade 6-Series Aluminum Alloy Frame, engineered to deliver both refined metallic elegance and exceptional structural strength. With superior corrosion resistance and an impressive 360 MPa yield strength, the frame reinforces durability while preserving a sleek, premium finish. The V70 5G presents a clean, assured silhouette, shaped by a Flat Display with Rounded Corners that balances modern minimalism with ergonomic comfort. Ultra-Thin Bezels heighten its immersive presence, allowing the display to command attention without distraction. The Flagship Metallic Camera Module, refined through meticulous cutting and polishing techniques, introduces a subtle yet striking metallic sheen along its contours.

Completing the design statement are the V70 5G’s new signature colors, Dune Gray and Aesthetic Black, curated to express timeless sophistication and contemporary confidence. Together, these elements position the vivo V70 5G not merely as a device, but as a crafted object of modern refinement.

Performance Without Compromise for Demanding Moments

Performance on the vivo V70 5G is engineered around sustained imaging stability and everyday endurance. At its core is a 4,200 mm Ultra Large VC Cooling System, the largest in V Series history, designed to efficiently dissipate heat during extended 4K 60 fps Video and high-resolution telephoto shooting, ensuring stable frame rates and consistent clarity over longer sessions. The visual experience is delivered through a 1.5K Ultra Clear OLED Display with a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, offering sharp detail and fluid motion across content. Security and convenience are refined through 3D Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanning 2.0, enhancing security with faster enrollment and reliable unlocking, even with moist hands. A 6500 mAh BlueVolt Battery paired with 90W FlashCharge provides lasting power with rapid recovery, while IP68 and IP69 Top-Rated Dust and Water Resistance reinforce durability against immersion and high-pressure water exposure.

Intelligent Experience by OriginOS 6: Smarter, Smoother, More Secure.

On the software front, the vivo V70 5G introduces OriginOS 6, an operating system refined for fluidity, responsiveness, and long-term reliability. Powered by the Origin Smooth Engine, the system ensures fluid responsiveness and sustained stability, keeping everyday interactions effortlessly natural. At the center of the experience is Origin Island, a dynamic capsule interface that presents real-time updates and key information at a glance, reducing interruptions while enhancing efficiency. Designed with longevity and security in mind, the V70 5G supports 6 Years of Security Updates, reinforcing vivo’s commitment to privacy and enduring reliability. Connectivity is equally elevated. One-Tap Transfer enables effortless file sharing across devices, including cross-platform exchanges, while vivo Office Kit enhances productivity through seamless collaboration between phone, computer, and tablet.

Price & Availability

The vivo V70 5G will be available nationwide in two premium variants: 12GB + 256GB priced at Rs. 169,999 and 12GB + 512GB priced at Rs. 184,999. Customers can pre-order the device from 3rd March, with official sales commencing from 7th March across Pakistan. vivo ensures complete peace of mind with comprehensive after-sales support, including a one-year warranty, a 15-day free replacement policy, and a 6-month warranty for accessories. The V70 5G is officially approved by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) and is fully compatible with all mobile networks in Pakistan. As an added benefit, Zong 4G users can enjoy 12GB of free mobile internet by inserting their SIM card into Slot 1, including 2GB per month for 6 months.

For more details, visit the official product page: https://www.vivo.com/pk/products/v70