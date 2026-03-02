Major India channel hacked to air pro-Pakistan content

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan’s cyber force has launched a retaliatory cyber attack on India, successfully hacking the Indian channel ABP News.

As a result, pro-Pakistan slogans, including “Pakistan Zindabad,” were broadcasted on the channel.

The attack saw the Pakistani cyber force air content related to the Pakistani military on the channel, including a broadcast of a speech by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

The operation, attributed to Pakistan’s cyber capabilities, marks a significant digital confrontation between the two nations.

The Pakistani cyber force has previously targeted Indian platforms in response to various geopolitical tensions.

A day earlier, Geo News, one of Pakistan’s most prominent television networks, experienced a brief interruption in its satellite broadcast after its transmission was reportedly tampered with by unknown actors, resulting in the airing of unauthorized material.

Viewers in several regions reported that the channel abruptly disappeared from satellite screens, showing a notice that read, “This channel is currently unavailable. Sorry for the inconvenience.” Moments later, an image carrying an Urdu message appeared, set against visuals of an explosion and the Pakistani flag—signaling a serious breach of transmission security.

The disruption was confined to the satellite signal, as Geo News continued to operate normally on digital platforms and other distribution systems. Early indications suggest that the channel’s satellite frequency was either interfered with or overtaken, a tactic commonly linked to signal hijacking.